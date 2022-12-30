 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man allegedly assaulted, strangled woman

RACINE — "This is your last day, I'm going to kill you," said man before allegedly assaulting and strangling a woman.

Jose Llamas

Llamas

Jose I. Llamas, 60, of the 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 22, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Jean Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a woman who said Llamas punched and choked her the night before. She said he was drinking and started an argument. She tried to leave but he continued to physically prevent her from leaving by blocking the door. He made threats such as "This is your last day, I'm going to kill you." He then grabbed her clothes and punched her in the left eye. He then choked her.

She said she was able to flee and she drove to the police station. She then went to a friend's residence on Jean Ave. She had a bloodshot left eye, a minor scratch on her chest and a blood stained sweater. She said Llamas would still be at his home on 10th St.

Officers spoke with Llamas and he did not want to step outside the home so he shut the door and locked it. He was then seen fleeing through the backdoor. He was pursued on foot where he jumped three fences before eventually being detained behind the YMCA at 924 Center St. 

Llamas was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

