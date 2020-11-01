Man allegedly assaulted officers and medical staff, charged with 2nd OWI

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted officers and medical staff and was charged with his second OWI.
Patrick J. Hagarty, 51, of the 2000 block of 90th Street, was charged with felony counts of battery to law enforcement officers and battery to emergency medical care providers, misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and resisting an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to a house regarding an intoxicated man, Hagarty, who was reportedly breaking things at the house.
Upon arrival, officers saw Hagarty’s car traveling south on 90th Street and abruptly pulled to the right shoulder of the road where he exited and laid face down on the ground. Officers asked Hagarty to perform sobriety tests but he refused and claimed he did nothing wrong.
An officer returned to the house and spoke to the victim who said Hagarty had been drinking all day and his aggression had worsened. She said he knocked items off the table before leaving.
The officer returned to Hagarty and asked if he would submit a test of his blood to which he responded with an expletive. He began kicking at the officers before being taken to Ascension All Saints hospital. When Hagarty was being handcuffed to a wheelchair, he grabbed the loose cuff, twisted it and pinched the officer’s fingers between the links and cuffs. Hagarty intentionally coughed at officers and began kicking the legs of the phlebotomist while getting his blood drawn.
Hagarty was given a $4,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A status conference is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ricky Grant
Ricky Grant, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Patrick J Hagarty
Patrick J Hagarty, 2000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery to emergency medical care providers, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Malik D Hale
Malik D Hale, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Kerrion T Marsh
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kerrion T Marsh, 100 block Riverside Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Edward L Body
Edward L Body, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Qumaire J Canady
Qumaire J Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
