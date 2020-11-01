 Skip to main content
Man allegedly assaulted officers and medical staff, charged with 2nd OWI
Man allegedly assaulted officers and medical staff, charged with 2nd OWI

STURTEVANT — A Sturtevant man allegedly assaulted officers and medical staff and was charged with his second OWI.

Patrick J. Hagarty, 51, of the 2000 block of 90th Street, was charged with felony counts of battery to law enforcement officers and battery to emergency medical care providers, misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and resisting an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to a house regarding an intoxicated man, Hagarty, who was reportedly breaking things at the house.

Patrick Hagarty

Hagarty

Upon arrival, officers saw Hagarty’s car traveling south on 90th Street and abruptly pulled to the right shoulder of the road where he exited and laid face down on the ground. Officers asked Hagarty to perform sobriety tests but he refused and claimed he did nothing wrong.

An officer returned to the house and spoke to the victim who said Hagarty had been drinking all day and his aggression had worsened. She said he knocked items off the table before leaving.

The officer returned to Hagarty and asked if he would submit a test of his blood to which he responded with an expletive. He began kicking at the officers before being taken to Ascension All Saints hospital. When Hagarty was being handcuffed to a wheelchair, he grabbed the loose cuff, twisted it and pinched the officer’s fingers between the links and cuffs. Hagarty intentionally coughed at officers and began kicking the legs of the phlebotomist while getting his blood drawn.

Hagarty was given a $4,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A status conference is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

