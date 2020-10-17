Man allegedly assaulted a woman, stole car from someone in a wheelchair

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and stole a car from someone in a wheelchair.
Stephen M. Hood, 40, of the 3900 block of Erie Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of Erie Street for an assault. The caller stated Hood assaulted her and took her car.
The officer spoke with the victim who said she was lying in bed when Hood got upset with her and started yelling. He then allegedly punched her in the face, causing a split lip, and her arms.
He allegedly yanked her off the bed and tried to hit her again until she told him her purse was with her mom. Hood then ripped the purse from the victim’s mother, who is in a wheelchair, and drove away with the car. He allegedly told the victim if she called the police that he would kill her.
Hood was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A status conference is set for Jan. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Maxwell J Firehammer
Maxwell J Firehammer, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Stephen M Hood
Stephen M Hood, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alexander R Larrabee
Alexander R Larrabee, 3300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard McClung
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard McClung, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tyrone Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyrone Robinson, Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Keenen L Towner
Keenen L Towner, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tatiyana B Burnette
Tatiyana (aka Jasmine Funderberg) B Burnette, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Antonique J Carter
Antonique J Carter, 1700 block Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven J Hanzel
Steven J Hanzel, 3400 block of Eight Mile Road, Caledonia, stalking (domestic abuse assessments).
