Man allegedly assaulted a woman, stole car from someone in a wheelchair

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and stole a car from someone in a wheelchair.

Stephen M. Hood, 40, of the 3900 block of Erie Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of Erie Street for an assault. The caller stated Hood assaulted her and took her car.

The officer spoke with the victim who said she was lying in bed when Hood got upset with her and started yelling. He then allegedly punched her in the face, causing a split lip, and her arms.

He allegedly yanked her off the bed and tried to hit her again until she told him her purse was with her mom. Hood then ripped the purse from the victim’s mother, who is in a wheelchair, and drove away with the car. He allegedly told the victim if she called the police that he would kill her.

Hood was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.

A status conference is set for Jan. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

