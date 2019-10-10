RACINE — A Racine man is facing 30 felony and misdemeanor charges after injuring three people in a major crash in Uptown last week, which occurred after the suspect reportedly smoked marijuana.
Jordyn D. Turner, 27, of the 1300 block of Villa Street, is charged with felony counts of hit-and-run, intoxicated use of a vehicle, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspected, all resulting in great bodily harm; hit-and-run with injury; first-degree reckless injury; two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; and 20 counts of felony bail jumping.
He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, obstructing an officer and operating while intoxicated, causing injury, first offense.
The crash occurred after Turner was reportedly fleeing from Racine Police on the afternoon of Oct. 4. He crashed into two vehicles — forcing one into a building — and struck a bicyclist.
According to the criminal complaint:
Just before 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4, Racine Police officer saw Turner driving a 2019 white Dodge Charger and knew from a previous investigation involving Turner and a DOT check, that Turner's driving privileges were suspended.
Racine officers attempted to stop Turner's vehicle as it turned east onto Washington Avenue from Packard Avenue. The vehicle then pulled into the gas station at the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Memorial Drive and stopped.
When officers exited their squad and approached the trunk of the vehicle, Turner reportedly took off in the Charger. Officers pursued the vehicle, which was approximately three blocks in front of the squad.
But the Charger failed to negotiate a corner, struck a vehicle, sent another vehicle in to the wall of D&D Vacuum, and continued to the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. As officers approached, they saw that the Charger had crashed into a brick masonry fence.
Turner reportedly fled the Charger, scaled a fence until he reached the west side of the Twin Disc parking lot. When he was unable to scale another fence, Turner laid on the ground, police said. In his possession, police reportedly found a bag containing 2.5 grams of marijuana.
Turner also admitted to smoking marijuana immediately before the crash. A sample of his blood was submitted to the state Hygiene Lab for testing.
At least three people were injured in the crash. Police reported that a passenger in the Charger was "going in and out of consciousness" after the crash. An occupant of a second vehicle said he was sore and in pain after the crash.
A bicyclist who was struck by the Charger and transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, suffered a broken ankle, knee and hand.
Additional charges
Turner has a criminal history that spams back to 2011. In the past, he has been charged with battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
In addition to the 30 charges he faces in the Uptown crash, Turner is also currently facing charges of fleeing/eluding an officer as a driver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
As of Thursday, Turner remained in custody at the County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony Eaton Jr.
Anthony Eaton Jr., 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mary J. Gray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mary J. Gray, 100 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor theft.
Gregg R. Gulbrandson
Gregg R. Gulbrandson, 14300 block of 58th Road, Sturtevant, manufacture THC (between 1,000 and 2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob C. Miller
Jacob C. Miller, 2000 block of Gilson Street, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Marquea V. Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquea V. Turner, 900 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, forgery, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonio Edwards
Antonio R. Edwards (a.k.a. Rodney Bell, Jerry King), Chicago, Ill., obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Lashaun McBride
Lashaun McBride, 1100 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Ardryanna T. Sykes
Ardryanna T. Sykes, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
