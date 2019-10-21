{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Mount Pleasant man is facing his sixth OWI charge after he allegedly side-swiped another vehicle on Interstate 94 after taking morphine without a prescription.

Timothy Paul Hupp, 58, of the 2600 block of Cozy Acres Road, made an initial court appearance on Monday. He also is charged with possession of narcotic drugs. Both charges are felonies.

According to a criminal complaint:

After a report of a crash on the Interstate on Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Seven Mile Road, where Hupp and the victim were waiting. The deputy reported seeing Hupp standing near his truck, “slouching over and smoking a cigarette.” He appeared “lethargic and drowsy,” according to the deputy.

Hupp admitted to side-swiping another vehicle, then pulling over. The deputy said that the driver of the other vehicle reported that Hupp appeared “drunk” and had been swerving down the Interstate.

Upon taking field sobriety tests, Hupp reportedly kept “falling asleep” and struggled staying upright.

While searching the vehicle, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 found a bottle of morphine pills in the center console. The name on the bottle reportedly was not Hupp’s.

According to the complaint, Hupp admitted to taking half a morphine pill even though he did not have a prescription.

Hupp’s prior OWI convictions occurred in 1989, 1992, 1995, 2000 and 2004, according to court records. He appeared in court on Monday for his latest charges and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 31. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the County Jail.

