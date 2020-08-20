Man acquitted of robbing Wells Fargo in 2015 charged with 2018 Johnson Bank robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A $50,0000 cash bond was set Tuesday for the 27-year-old man accused of robbing Johnson Bank on June 25, 2018. The same man was acquitted in 2015 of robbing Wells Fargo Bank in Racine the previous summer.

Jaquan L. Smith, 27, was charged July 24, 2018 with felony robbery of a financial institution as a repeat offender. A warrant for his arrest was issued the next day.

Smith most recent address was listed as the Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Indiana, before he became an inmate at the Racine County Jail on Monday.

In Wisconsin, Smith was previously convicted in 2009 of felony burglary of a building or dwelling and possession of marijuana.

In Indiana in 2017, he was found guilty of two counts of robbery, as well as battery by means of a deadly weapon in 2016.

Smith made his first appearance in Racine County Circuit County on Tuesday, via Zoom.

According to online records, Smith remained in Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. on Aug. 27.

