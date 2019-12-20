You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of trying to hide cocaine in back of Caledonia squad
Caledonia

Man accused of trying to hide cocaine in back of Caledonia squad

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man reportedly tried to hide cocaine in the back of a Caledonia Police squad car after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Joel R. Brzenk, 31, is charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine, both charges as second and subsequent offenses.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3 a.m. Friday, a Caledonia Police officer saw a vehicle driving north on Highway 31 with a broken registration light. The officer checked the driver's license and learned that the registered owner, Brzenk, may have a warrant for his arrest. 

The officer pulled over the vehicle on Highway 31, near Tabor Road and Meadow Drive. The officer reports being "overcome by a cloud of cigarette smoke" while approaching Brzenk. 

A search of the vehicle turned up a multicolored scale, capped syringes under the seat and a cigarette with a "crystallized substance" in the heat/air vent. A T-shirt under the hood of the vehicle also had "several small shards of a crystal-like substance." 

Officers noted that Brzenk was moving around a lot in the backseat of the squad car. One of the officers checked the backseat and found a rolled up piece of tinfoil between the seat and the body of the vehicle. Inside it was a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.

Brzenk denied knowing anything about the cocaine found; however, officers noted that the backseat was checked before the shift and footage shows Brzenk putting his hands in the space where the cocaine was found. 

Brzenk remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, online records show. He is being held on a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant with no bond, the complaint states. 

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

