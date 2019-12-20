Man accused of trying to hide cocaine in back of Caledonia squad

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man reportedly tried to hide cocaine in the back of a Caledonia Police squad car after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Joel R. Brzenk, 31, is charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine, both charges as second and subsequent offenses.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3 a.m. Friday, a Caledonia Police officer saw a vehicle driving north on Highway 31 with a broken registration light. The officer checked the driver's license and learned that the registered owner, Brzenk, may have a warrant for his arrest.
The officer pulled over the vehicle on Highway 31, near Tabor Road and Meadow Drive. The officer reports being "overcome by a cloud of cigarette smoke" while approaching Brzenk.
You have free articles remaining.
A search of the vehicle turned up a multicolored scale, capped syringes under the seat and a cigarette with a "crystallized substance" in the heat/air vent. A T-shirt under the hood of the vehicle also had "several small shards of a crystal-like substance."
Officers noted that Brzenk was moving around a lot in the backseat of the squad car. One of the officers checked the backseat and found a rolled up piece of tinfoil between the seat and the body of the vehicle. Inside it was a white powdery substance which later tested positive for cocaine.
Brzenk denied knowing anything about the cocaine found; however, officers noted that the backseat was checked before the shift and footage shows Brzenk putting his hands in the space where the cocaine was found.
Brzenk remained in custody as of Friday afternoon, online records show. He is being held on a federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms warrant with no bond, the complaint states.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio Jaimes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Antonio Jaimes, 1200 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Vanessa Marie Davis Perry
Vanessa Marie Davis Perry, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, failure to cause a child to attend school, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael Wayne Byles
Michael Wayne Byles, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, intimidation of victim, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Jacob John Streckenbach
Jacob John Streckenbach, 9000 block of Carol Ann Drive, possession of child pornography, possession of marijuana.
Jamie L. Soteropoulos
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie L. Soteropoulos, of Sussex, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft.
Ashley M. Pacheco
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley M. Pacheco, of Oak Creek, fraud against financial institution between $500 and $10,000, forgery as a party to a crime, uttering a forgery.
Jonathan Christopher Harris
Jonathan Christopher Harris, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver between 10 and 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 40 grams of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raynard Antonio Hall
Raynard Antonio Hall, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of heroin, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tommy Lamont Donald
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tommy Lamont Donald, 200 block of Jones Street, manufacture/deliver heroin.