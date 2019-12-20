Man accused of trying to hide cocaine in back of Caledonia squad

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man reportedly tried to hide cocaine in the back of a Caledonia Police squad car after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Joel R. Brzenk, 31, is charged with felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine, both charges as second and subsequent offenses.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3 a.m. Friday, a Caledonia Police officer saw a vehicle driving north on Highway 31 with a broken registration light. The officer checked the driver's license and learned that the registered owner, Brzenk, may have a warrant for his arrest.

The officer pulled over the vehicle on Highway 31, near Tabor Road and Meadow Drive. The officer reports being "overcome by a cloud of cigarette smoke" while approaching Brzenk.

A search of the vehicle turned up a multicolored scale, capped syringes under the seat and a cigarette with a "crystallized substance" in the heat/air vent. A T-shirt under the hood of the vehicle also had "several small shards of a crystal-like substance."