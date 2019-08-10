{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man accused of his fifth operating while intoxicated offense crashed into a parked security vehicle at Reefpoint Marina then tried swimming away to escape late Friday night, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At 10:44 p.m., a security guard called to report that the man, later identified as Cesar Angeles Jr., 38, of the 1700 block of Blake Avenue, had struck the guard’s vehicle, gotten out of his own vehicle and jumped in the water. Deputies in the Water Safety Patrol searched and found Angeles trying to hide under a pier.

Angeles reportedly refused field sobriety tests after deputies found him. They arrested him and are referring charges of OWI fifth offense and obstructing an officer.

He remained in custody Saturday morning on a $5,300 bond, records show.

