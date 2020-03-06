Man accused of stealing $1,200 of cologne, almost $300 of alcohol from Walgreens in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history of retail theft has been accused of stealing nearly $300 worth of alcohol and more than $1,200 worth of cologne from two different Racine County Walgreens locations.
Daniel L. Hejdak, of South Milwaukee, faces one charge of misdemeanor retail theft for the alcohol and one felony charge of retail theft for the cologne.
Hejdak is currently facing charges for retail theft in four other Wisconsin counties, in addition to the Racine County charges.
According to a criminal complaint:
On July 2, Hejdak placed eight bottles of alcohol, with a combined value of $298.92, into a bag and walked out of the Walgreens at 4901 Spring St. without paying.
Then on July 17, he opened an unlocked cologne case, placed 18 bottles of cologne with a total value of $1,207 into a bag and walked out of the Walgreens at 5005 Douglas Ave. An employee confronted Hejdak, security video showed, but “company policy states (employees) are not to leave the store and pursue theft suspects,” according to the criminal complaint.
The next day, a Franklin Police Department detective identified the man as Hejdak, who was on parole.
A warrant was issued the following month, but Hejdak did not make a court appearance in Racine County until Thursday. A cash bond of $750 was set by the Racine County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Hejdak has seven prior convictions for retail theft dating back to 2006 in southeastern Wisconsin.
Although he has been incarcerated 11 times, he has never been behind bars for longer than 15 months, according to police.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas E Straube
Thomas E Straube, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Amy M Tremmel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah J Hartley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah J Hartley, 100 block of Holiday Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamar E Patterson
Lamar E Patterson, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Shadiamond Andryanna Sims
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shadiamond Andryanna Sims, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marquese M Snow
Marquese M Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erica Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erica Smith, 600 ½ Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.