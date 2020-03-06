Man accused of stealing $1,200 of cologne, almost $300 of alcohol from Walgreens in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history of retail theft has been accused of stealing nearly $300 worth of alcohol and more than $1,200 worth of cologne from two different Racine County Walgreens locations.

Daniel L. Hejdak, of South Milwaukee, faces one charge of misdemeanor retail theft for the alcohol and one felony charge of retail theft for the cologne.

Hejdak is currently facing charges for retail theft in four other Wisconsin counties, in addition to the Racine County charges.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 2, Hejdak placed eight bottles of alcohol, with a combined value of $298.92, into a bag and walked out of the Walgreens at 4901 Spring St. without paying.

Then on July 17, he opened an unlocked cologne case, placed 18 bottles of cologne with a total value of $1,207 into a bag and walked out of the Walgreens at 5005 Douglas Ave. An employee confronted Hejdak, security video showed, but “company policy states (employees) are not to leave the store and pursue theft suspects,” according to the criminal complaint.

The next day, a Franklin Police Department detective identified the man as Hejdak, who was on parole.