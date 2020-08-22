Man accused of stealing more than $3,700 worth of Menards merchandise through ID theft

BURLINGTON — A Chicago man is accused of stealing more than $3,700 worth of Menards merchandise in Burlington through ID theft.
James L. Humphreys, 58, has a warrant worth $5,000 for felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 9, an officer responded to Menards at 2100 Milwaukee Ave. for a reported theft. The theft occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on March 8. The store manager stated that a man and two woman entered the store and took merchandise without consent. The theft consisted of three transactions: one for miscellaneous items and an electric range, one for a refrigerator and one for a $300 gift card. The cost of the three transactions was $3,733.31.
The store manager stated that while the man was checking out, he presented the cashier with an ID for someone from Bridgeview, Illinois. The man stated he did not have his Menards card with him and, per store policy, entered the social security number associated with the account. He entered a social security number belonging to a resident of Burlington. Officers also confirmed that the account number listed on the transaction belonged to the Burlington resident.
Officers attempted to identify the suspects by researching the vehicle they used. The officer was able to identify Humphreys as the male suspect.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James L Humphreys
James (aka Jerry Daniels) L Humphreys, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
