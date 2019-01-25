MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who was charged in October for stealing more than $200,000 in cash, gold and silver now faces drug charges stemming from a Thursday arrest.
Robert Matthew Schuster Jr., 38, of the 1200 block of Erie Street, was being held on $35,135 bail at the Racine County Jail Friday. He is charged with felony theft of more than $100,000 from an elderly or disabled person, four counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of narcotic drugs.
According to the criminal complaints:
Schuster, while employed as a maintenance worker, allegedly stole a safe containing more than $200,000 in cash and $5,000 in gold and silver coins from a home in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 7.
He also reportedly made purchases from Best Buy and Farm and Fleet totaling over $3,300, and also made a $2,000 child support payment soon after the alleged theft.
Then, on Thursday, a Mount Pleasant police officer reported that he pulled Schuster over in Mount Pleasant on a Racine County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
After making the arrest, the officer said that Schuster admitted to snorting crushed pills, and that there were pills inside his car.
A straw used for snorting the powder was found in the car, in addition to what police identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone, a narcotic.
According to police, Schuster was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in 1997, child abuse and bail jumping in 2005, and disorderly conduct in 2011, 2012 and 2015. He also has been twice convicted of operating while intoxicated.
In January, Schuster was charged for strangulation/suffocation and child abuse, although that case remains open. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 19.
For the newest drug charges, Schuster has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
