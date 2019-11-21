You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of stealing $4,599 engagement ring, then selling it at a pawn shop
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole more than $6,200 worth of jewelry, including a single ring worth nearly $4,600, then reportedly sold the ring at a secondhand retail store in Kenosha.

The man — Tyrone Evans, 46, of the 5900 block of 10th Avenue in Kenosha — allegedly took a ring set valued at $6,252.69 (including an engagement ring valued at $4,599) from a Racine home in August 2018. He then sold the ring to a Kenosha pawn shop, according to police.

Evans is also under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department for suspected theft of copper, according to his criminal complaint.

The Racine Police Department reported that the missing ring was recovered after searching Evans’ sales history on LeadsOnline, a database of stolen items that many pawn shops are required to use to help law enforcement recover stolen items.

Evans has been charged with felony theft of movable property. He also has multiple prior convictions related to theft, including burglary and criminal damage to property in 2018 in Kenosha County, burglary in 2010 in Milwaukee County and four counts of burglary in 2006 in Milwaukee County.

A warrant was authorized for Evans’ arrest on March 29 and he first appeared in Racine County court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Thursday.

