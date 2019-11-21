Man accused of stealing $4,599 engagement ring, then selling it at a pawn shop

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole more than $6,200 worth of jewelry, including a single ring worth nearly $4,600, then reportedly sold the ring at a secondhand retail store in Kenosha.
The man — Tyrone Evans, 46, of the 5900 block of 10th Avenue in Kenosha — allegedly took a ring set valued at $6,252.69 (including an engagement ring valued at $4,599) from a Racine home in August 2018. He then sold the ring to a Kenosha pawn shop, according to police.
Evans is also under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department for suspected theft of copper, according to his criminal complaint.
You have free articles remaining.
The Racine Police Department reported that the missing ring was recovered after searching Evans’ sales history on LeadsOnline, a database of stolen items that many pawn shops are required to use to help law enforcement recover stolen items.
Evans has been charged with felony theft of movable property. He also has multiple prior convictions related to theft, including burglary and criminal damage to property in 2018 in Kenosha County, burglary in 2010 in Milwaukee County and four counts of burglary in 2006 in Milwaukee County.
A warrant was authorized for Evans’ arrest on March 29 and he first appeared in Racine County court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Thursday.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.