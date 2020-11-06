Man accused of stealing a running car at Spring Street Kwik Trip

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole a car that was left running at Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring St.
Greg S. Musack, 60, of the 600 block of Indiana Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:28 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to Kwik Trip at 4924 Spring St. for a car being stolen.
Upon arrival, the victim said he parked his car in the parking lot and ran inside to buy something. He left the car running and unlocked, and when he returned it was gone.
The officer watched surveillance footage that showed a man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans entering the car and driving off with it. The video showed the suspect looking into two other cars that were at gas pumps before taking the victim’s car. At 5:10 p.m., a witness told officers that Musack was wearing the same clothes as shown in the video.
On Wednesday, officers found him with the car in Antigo, Wis. He said he had been down on his luck over the last few months and admitted to stealing the car. He said he stole it so he could get to Wausau because he met a woman online and was hoping to meet her and find work.
Musack has an initial court appearance set for Nov. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
