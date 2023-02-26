RACINE — A Racine man is facing multiple felonies after allegedly starting a house fire.

Marcus A. Cole, 36, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of arson of building.

According to a criminal complaint, at 8:32 a.m. Feb. 18, a deputy responded to a report of a house fire at the 400 block of Ninth Street.

A tenant reportedly told an investigator that he did not hear or see anything abnormal prior to the fire, but said he was home with his brother, girlfriend and 2-year-old daughter when he heard a lot of banging and breaking sounds coming from the lower unit.

According to the complaint, the tenant said that when he got to the rear stairwell door, he saw black smoke — and that as he and the others were leaving the house, he saw Cole sitting on a pillow across the street grinning and smiling.

After the deputy arrived, Cole reportedly said he set his bedroom on fire with the purpose to get “their” attention, claiming Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Church of Scientology are after him.

Cole is accused of lighting a tissue on fire, putting it in a fast food bag and throwing it on his mattress.

He allegedly knew the upper unit residents were at home at the time.

Cole was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 24, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 24 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Marcus A. Cole Marcus A. Cole, 400 block of Ninth Street, Racine, arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety. Anthony P. Daniels Anthony P. Daniels, 1900 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping. Dandre M. Ivy Dandre (aka Kawamaine Ivean) M. Ivy, 5000 block of 33rd Avenue, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft.