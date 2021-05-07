Man accused of stalking woman who is a witness in a criminal case against him, threatening her over text, going to her workplace

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a woman who is a witness in a criminal case against him, sending her threatening texts and showed up at her workplace.

Darviontae D. Bell, 18, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with felony counts of stalking and solicitation of perjury before a court and three felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 15, officers were sent to the 300 block of Conrad Drive for a report of intimidation of a witness.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim, who said she had been getting phone calls and texts from Bell. She said she answered the call and Bell was on the phone telling her that she needed to take ownership of a gun that he was arrested for owning because he was scared to go to jail.

She told him no, and then he allegedly threatened her by saying: “Take the gun or I will kill you.” She said Bell mentioned the new car she bought and told her he knew when she was at work. She saw him walk by her while she was walking with co-workers.