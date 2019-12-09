You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of sideswiping Norway police vehicle; 3-mile pursuit went off-road
Wind Lake

WIND LAKE

WIND LAKE — A Milwaukee man is accused of sideswiping a Town of Norway police vehicle after a 3-mile long pursuit that started after an attempted traffic stop for speeding.

Alfonso Jesus Dorantes, 19, is facing felony charges of fleeing and eluding an officer in a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:27 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Norway Police Department encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near West Loomis Road and Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36) in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway.

The officer attempted a traffic stop by activating his vehicle’s emergency lights, but the suspect vehicle continued to accelerate. The officer reported that during the course of a resulting 3-mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.

The suspect vehicle drove off-road into the grass, at first running parallel to the road, but he eventually drove into a field and out of sight. The officer pursued the vehicle into the field where he lost sight of the suspect. The officer reported he then saw the vehicle suddenly driving head-on toward his squad; the suspect vehicle sideswiped the squad car on the right side.

The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed through a split-rail fence at Heg Park, 6300 Heg Park Road, and sideswiped a tree.

The officer reported that he exited his squad with his gun drawn and took Dorantes into custody. In Dorantes’ vehicle, the officer reported finding two plastic bags with 10 grams of contents that tested positive for THC.

Dorantes’ initial appearance was held at 1:37 p.m. on Monday and his bond was set at $500.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.

Alfonso Jesus Dorantes

Dorantes
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

