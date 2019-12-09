Man accused of sideswiping Norway police vehicle; 3-mile pursuit went off-road

WIND LAKE — A Milwaukee man is accused of sideswiping a Town of Norway police vehicle after a 3-mile long pursuit that started after an attempted traffic stop for speeding.

Alfonso Jesus Dorantes, 19, is facing felony charges of fleeing and eluding an officer in a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:27 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Norway Police Department encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near West Loomis Road and Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36) in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway.

The officer attempted a traffic stop by activating his vehicle’s emergency lights, but the suspect vehicle continued to accelerate. The officer reported that during the course of a resulting 3-mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.

The suspect vehicle drove off-road into the grass, at first running parallel to the road, but he eventually drove into a field and out of sight. The officer pursued the vehicle into the field where he lost sight of the suspect. The officer reported he then saw the vehicle suddenly driving head-on toward his squad; the suspect vehicle sideswiped the squad car on the right side.