Man accused of sideswiping Norway police vehicle; 3-mile pursuit went off-road

WIND LAKE — A Milwaukee man is accused of sideswiping a Town of Norway police vehicle after a 3-mile long pursuit that started after an attempted traffic stop for speeding.
Alfonso Jesus Dorantes, 19, is facing felony charges of fleeing and eluding an officer in a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:27 p.m. Sunday, an officer with the Norway Police Department encountered a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near West Loomis Road and Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36) in the Wind Lake area of the Town of Norway.
The officer attempted a traffic stop by activating his vehicle’s emergency lights, but the suspect vehicle continued to accelerate. The officer reported that during the course of a resulting 3-mile pursuit, the suspect vehicle weaved in and out of traffic.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspect vehicle drove off-road into the grass, at first running parallel to the road, but he eventually drove into a field and out of sight. The officer pursued the vehicle into the field where he lost sight of the suspect. The officer reported he then saw the vehicle suddenly driving head-on toward his squad; the suspect vehicle sideswiped the squad car on the right side.
The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed through a split-rail fence at Heg Park, 6300 Heg Park Road, and sideswiped a tree.
The officer reported that he exited his squad with his gun drawn and took Dorantes into custody. In Dorantes’ vehicle, the officer reported finding two plastic bags with 10 grams of contents that tested positive for THC.
Dorantes’ initial appearance was held at 1:37 p.m. on Monday and his bond was set at $500.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18.He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan J DeLuna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Patrick J Hagarty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeromy Donald Finke
Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.
Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Michelle Lauren Smith
Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J Back
Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).