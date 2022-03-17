Man accused of shoving a woman's head in a toilet, giving her a 'deathly swirly'

BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman's head in a toilet and giving her a "deathly swirly."
Benjamin J. Levenhagen, 33, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 200 block of Schemmer Street for an assault. Officers spoke to a woman who said that Levenhagen shoved her head into a toilet.
She said that she was at someone's residence when Levenhagen barged in. He was told to leave, but he pushed inside and searched for people she might be "hiding" there. He then asked her to go into the basement with him to do "sexual things." She refused and Levenhagen then dragged her into the basement.
The woman brought her children into the residence, at which point Levenhagen grabbed her arm, dragged her into a bathroom and shoved her head into the toilet. He then grabbed her face and squeezed, causing her mouth to bleed. She said that he then gave her a "deathly swirly" and then started yelling at her to "get the (expletive) out."
People are also reading…
Officers found Levenhagen at a tavern in Burlington. He smelled of alcohol and changed his story while speaking to officers. He was placed under arrest and became very angry, yelling at officers and telling them to "go (expletive) yourself."
Levenhagen had an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juwon D. Bell
Juwon D. Bell, 2200 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Akina D. Franklin
Akina D. Franklin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor M. Frischmuth
Trevor M. Frischmuth, 2600 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miles J. Fuerstenau
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Miles J. Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Benjamin J. Levenhagen
Benjamin J. Levenhagen, West Allis, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Corey C. Porter
Corey (aka Willie Holland) C. Porter, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Veronica D. Reed
Veronica D. Reed, Zion, Illinois, resisting an officer.
Michelle M. Tabbert
Michelle M. Tabbert, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.