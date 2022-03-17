Man accused of shoving a woman's head in a toilet, giving her a 'deathly swirly'

BURLINGTON — A West Allis man has been accused of shoving a woman's head in a toilet and giving her a "deathly swirly."

Benjamin J. Levenhagen, 33, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the 200 block of Schemmer Street for an assault. Officers spoke to a woman who said that Levenhagen shoved her head into a toilet.

She said that she was at someone's residence when Levenhagen barged in. He was told to leave, but he pushed inside and searched for people she might be "hiding" there. He then asked her to go into the basement with him to do "sexual things." She refused and Levenhagen then dragged her into the basement.

The woman brought her children into the residence, at which point Levenhagen grabbed her arm, dragged her into a bathroom and shoved her head into the toilet. He then grabbed her face and squeezed, causing her mouth to bleed. She said that he then gave her a "deathly swirly" and then started yelling at her to "get the (expletive) out."

Officers found Levenhagen at a tavern in Burlington. He smelled of alcohol and changed his story while speaking to officers. He was placed under arrest and became very angry, yelling at officers and telling them to "go (expletive) yourself."

Levenhagen had an initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.