Man accused of sexually assaulting girls avoids jury trial with last-minute plea deal in Racine County

RACINE — A jury trial scheduled for Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court was called off following a last-minute plea deal between the state and defense resolved the case.
Wayne R. Paul, 60, pleaded no contest to first-degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a person under the age of 13, a category B felony, and three counts of possession of child pornography.
An additional charge of first-degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 and five pornography charges will be dismissed but read into the record.
A sentencing hearing was set for July 12.
According to court documents
On Dec. 22, 2019, a Mount Pleasant Police officer was called to investigate the alleged sexual assaults of a girl, who reported that a neighbor, Paul, had sexually assaulted her.
The girl said the assaults began in the summer of 2018 and continued through December. She said Paul had touched her in personal areas and kissed her on the mouth. At first, she said she did not tell anyone because she was afraid. She also said Paul told her not to tell.
The girl also said that Paul had touched her 10-year-old friend. When interviewed, the friend admitted that Paul had touched her too. The second girl said Paul asked the two girls to cuddle with him in his room, but they refused.
When Paul was interviewed by a detective, he said he may have hugged or tickled one of the girls and made her uncomfortable, but denied intentionally touching the girls inappropriately.
