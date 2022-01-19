Man accused of scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, defrauding it out of thousands

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of organizing a scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, allegedly defrauding ECU out of thousands of dollars.

Omar L. Ward, 25, was charged with 11 felony counts of uttering a forgery, four felony counts of fraud against financial institution between $500-$10,000 and a felony count of organizer of financial crimes.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 24, a detective was assigned to investigate several ECU accounts which had fraudulent transactions. The transactions would use the mobile banking app and then were followed by immediate ATM withdrawals. The criminal scheme used is called "card cracking" where a scammer will post an ad to social media asking people with active bank accounts to contact them to earn money. The account holders give the scammer their login information and the debit card and PIN for the account.

The scammer then creates a fraudulent check for the account holder to deposit through the mobile banking app and withdraw money through an ATM as soon as the money becomes available in the account. The scammer then instructs the account holder to report the card as lost or stolen once they are done with the fraudulent activity on the account. They often tell the account holder that they will not be responsible for the financial loss.

Surveillance video from one of the incidents showed a man making withdrawals from an account and a car driven by an unknown woman that transported him after he finished.

A detective began searching Facebook and Instagram to identify additional suspects and was able to identify Ward as the primary person involved. In some of his social media photos, he is seen standing over a line of bank cards including at least one ECU card. He posts pictures of cash and asks that people who are trying to make money using a bank account contact him. He was observed consistently recruiting people with bank accounts to participate in the fraudulent scheme and offers to split the "profit" evenly with the account holder.

Between January and February 2021, ECU was allegedly defrauded out of $7,242.99 by Ward through this scheme.

Ward was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

