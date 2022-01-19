Man accused of scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, defrauding it out of thousands

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of organizing a scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, allegedly defrauding ECU out of thousands of dollars.
Omar L. Ward, 25, was charged with 11 felony counts of uttering a forgery, four felony counts of fraud against financial institution between $500-$10,000 and a felony count of organizer of financial crimes.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 24, a detective was assigned to investigate several ECU accounts which had fraudulent transactions. The transactions would use the mobile banking app and then were followed by immediate ATM withdrawals. The criminal scheme used is called "card cracking" where a scammer will post an ad to social media asking people with active bank accounts to contact them to earn money. The account holders give the scammer their login information and the debit card and PIN for the account.
The scammer then creates a fraudulent check for the account holder to deposit through the mobile banking app and withdraw money through an ATM as soon as the money becomes available in the account. The scammer then instructs the account holder to report the card as lost or stolen once they are done with the fraudulent activity on the account. They often tell the account holder that they will not be responsible for the financial loss.
People are also reading…
Surveillance video from one of the incidents showed a man making withdrawals from an account and a car driven by an unknown woman that transported him after he finished.
A detective began searching Facebook and Instagram to identify additional suspects and was able to identify Ward as the primary person involved. In some of his social media photos, he is seen standing over a line of bank cards including at least one ECU card. He posts pictures of cash and asks that people who are trying to make money using a bank account contact him. He was observed consistently recruiting people with bank accounts to participate in the fraudulent scheme and offers to split the "profit" evenly with the account holder.
Between January and February 2021, ECU was allegedly defrauded out of $7,242.99 by Ward through this scheme.
Ward was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 18, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Adeola B. Palmer
Adeola B. Palmer, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Daniel T. Pavia
Daniel T. Pavia, 3500 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Odalis J. Rosario
Odalis J. Rosario, 5100 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, failure to act to prevent great bodily harm to a child, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Craig A. Tate
Craig A. Tate, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Omar L. Ward
Omar L. Ward, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Juquan R. Williams
Juquan R. Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael R. Barton
Michael R. Barton, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Cardell Briggs
Cardell Briggs, 1800 Thurston Avenue, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hubert H. Johnson
Hubert H. Johnson, 5000 block Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony A. Marin
Anthony A. Marin, 2600 block Pinehurst Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Heide K. Mitsch
Heide K. Mitsch, 1000 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Dionte K. Moore
Dionte K. Moore, Palatine, Illinois, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon.
Samuel D. Navin
Samuel D. Navin, 300 block of Maurice Drive, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alejandro Sandoval
Alejandro Sandoval, 4200 block Douglas Avenue, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Carl Freddrick Brown
Carl Freddrick Brown, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marquese D. Ford
Marquese D. Ford, 2400 block of Lawn Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Travis L. Johnson
Travis L. Johnson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Nathaniel M. King
Nathaniel M. King, 6700 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alexander M. Mahoney
Alexander M. Mahoney, 1700 block of Badger Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Rochanda P. Means
Rochanda P. Means, 5100 block of 46th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by outstate felon.