WATERFORD — A 43-year-old Waterford man is in custody after sheriff's officials said he allegedly had repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenager.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, members of the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division on Tuesday took Jesse Koller into custody in the Village of Waterford. Investigators said they developed probable cause that Koller had sexually assaulted a 16-year-old acquaintance on numerous occasions and subsequently admitted to the acts via social media.
Sheriff's officials, with authority of a warrant, conducted a search at Koller’s residence in the Village of Waterford, during which they seized numerous electronic devices that were located with the help of Karma, the Sheriff’s Office's new electronic detection K-9 dog.
Koller was being held as of Tuesday at the Racine County Jail on numerous pending counts of sexual assault of a child and child enticement, sheriff's officials said. The investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday.