RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man, who reportedly told residents he was a We Energies employee, allegedly stole necklaces, a watch and rings from at least one home on Illinois Street.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman who lives on Illinois Street near Ascension All Saints Hospital called police on Oct. 9 after coming home to find her home had been broken into and some of her jewelry had been taken.
Police reported speaking with a neighbor who saw a man — later identified as Morgan Terrett Wilson, 53, of the 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant — wearing a reflective yellow vest walking through backyards on Illinois Street. The neighbor said that the man did not have an ID badge or a We Energies work vehicle.
A Racine Police Department investigator found that some of the victim’s jewelry had been sold at One Stop Food and Liquor, 1711 Main St., on Oct. 9, 10 and 11.
Wilson was arrested after a traffic stop. Upon searching his residence and vehicle, more jewelry and a watch that Wilson had allegedly stolen were recovered. A reflective vest was also found in his bedroom.
Wilson faces one charge for felony burglary of a dwelling, in addition to two counts of felony bail jumping. He faces over 24 years in prison. Two charges of burglary were filed against Wilson in August 2017, court records show.
He has prior convictions for burglary in 2009, uttering a forgery in 1993 and issuing a worthless check in 1991, according to police. He also reportedly escaped incarceration in January 1995 and wasn’t re-apprehended for over five months.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. he remained in custody at the county Jail as of Monday night.
Another scam
The investigation into Wilson’s alleged thefts came at the same time that We Energies was warning residents about an ongoing scam.
We Energies issued a media advisory last Friday, saying that it had received reports of almost 200 phone scam attempts between Oct. 11-12.
“Using a service disconnection threat, scammers try to convince you to purchase prepaid debit cards and provide the card information to them,” We Energies said. “We Energies does not solicit payment from customers in a threatening manner. If you get a call that sounds suspicious, hang up immediately and call us.”
We Energies can be reached 24 hours a day at 800-242-9137.
