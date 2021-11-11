Man accused of nearly crashing into a car, was charged with his 8th OWI

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kansasville man has been accused of nearly crashing into a car and has been charged with his eighth OWI.

Frederick R. Schmitt, 55, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, eighth offense, and a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the area of Plank and North Colony roads after a caller said they were almost T-boned by a car that blew through a stop sign.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as Schmitt. There were two cans of Mike's Harder Black Cherry Lemonade in the car. He asked Schmitt how much he had to drink and he said "a little bit," and then later said "three or four." He then clarified that he had three or four vodka lemonades.

Schmitt agreed to submit to an alcohol test and was measured at 0.155, nearly double the legal limit. When searched, it was found he had 0.7 grams of marijuana in his pocket. During the transport to the hospital, he reportedly said "I should not have been on the road."

Schmitt was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

