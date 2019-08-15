{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man who was reportedly making “lewd” comments to people — including teenage girls — at North Beach Oasis is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

On Tuesday, 62-year-old Erik E. Peterson, of the 2900 block of Gillen Street, was at North Beach Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St., according to a criminal complaint issued by the Racine District Attorney’s Office.

Peterson was reportedly making rude comments to the employees and was asked to leave, but refused. That is when prosecutors say that Peterson started making “lewd” and “rude” comments to 12- and 16-year-old girls who were in the area.

When Peterson again refused to leave, employees contacted Racine Police, who reportedly found Peterson lying next to his vehicle, “heavily intoxicated” and clutching his car keys. Inside his vehicle, open beer cans were found.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

At the Racine County Jail, a preliminary breath test of Peterson resulted in a 0.26 blood alcohol level.

As of Thursday, Peterson was no longer in custody. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments