EAST TROY — A Franklin man has been charged in connection to the alleged killing of a Racine resident and a Milwaukee resident and leaving their bodies in a burn pit in Walworth County.
The suspect, 43-year-old Matthew J. Neumann, has been charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide and hiding a corpse. The Franklin Police Department has “linked” Neumann to reports of two missing men, according to a press release.
The victims have not yet been positively identified, but Assistant Chief Kevin Magno of the Franklin Police Department confirmed one victim was from Racine and the other was from Milwaukee.
Finding the bodies
In early January, police in Franklin and Milwaukee began investigating a report of arson, during which Franklin Police investigators reportedly uncovered information related to a homicide allegedly committed by Neumann, according to police.
Police said that they searched Neumann’s home in Franklin, his business (Spot Free Cleaning in Franklin), and land he reportedly used for hunting in East Troy on the W2000 block of County Road J.
On the East Troy property, a burn pit was found with the remains of two individuals inside, according to police.
Multiple media reports state that the victims were believed to have been employed by Neumann’s business.
Franklin Police said that they are being assisted in the investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office Investigators, Town of East Troy Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Nazi symbolism
On Nov. 1, 2018, a photo of a Nazi symbol was posted to Neumann’s Facebook page. The symbol is the “sig rune,” the insignia of the Schutzstaffel, also known as “Hitler’s personal bodyguards.”
Another photo on Neumann's Facebook page shows him posing in front of a Harley-Davidson logo with a filter that says "proud to be a metalhead." Another photo shows Neumann fishing, overlaid with filters of an American flag and President Donald Trump giving a thumbs up.
On Dec. 22, a man from Greendale made a Facebook post that accused Neumann of stealing two trailers.
Court records show that Neumann has been convicted of multiple drunk driving offenses and had been forced to pay money back to the Department of Workforce Development related to unemployment checks.
In 2016, he was found guilty of endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon while intoxicated, disorderly conduct and domestic abuse. That same year, he was convicted of receiving stolen property.
The Journal Sentinel reported that Franklin Police seized 60 guns from his home after the 2016 weapons charges.
Spot Free Cleaning has reportedly been closed since the end of 2018, and Neumann appears to have been selling tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cleaning and mechanical equipment through his Facebook page.