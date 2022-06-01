Man accused of killing mom of six makes brief appearance in Racine court Wednesday morning

RACINE — The man accused of killing a mother of six made a brief appearance in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Terry L. Jackson, 41, was charged with 23 felonies in connection to the shooting death of Brittany Brooker and multiple attacks on her friend, who is a former girlfriend of Jackson’s.

The charges include first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, stalking, false imprisonment, strangulation-suffocation, and 12 counts of felony bail jumping.

Jackson, who is sometimes known as "Scooter Man," was in court for a preliminary hearing.

Attorney Addison Kuhn, of the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, said he and co-counsel Elizabeth Angove were appointed to represent the defendant, but they needed more time with the case before the preliminary hearing.

The matter was deferred to 9:30 a.m. on June 15. Jackson remains in the Racine County Jail on $10 million cash bond.

History

The charges against the defendant stem from three separate allegations of violence against multiple women.

According to the criminal complaint:

The first allegation was an alleged attack on his former girlfriend that occurred on Feb. 21 that left the accuser in the hospital with significant injuries.

On Feb. 27, she attempted to go back to her former residence, the one she shared with Jackson, to retrieve some belongings. She took her friend, Brittany Booker, along with her. Booker brought her 2-year-old daughter.

The woman’s belongings were not in the residence. Believing him to be out of town, the woman called and asked where her belongings were, according to the complaint.

But then, Booker became concerned that Jackson might, in fact, still be in the area. She convinced her friend that they needed to leave.

According to the criminal complaint, as they attempted to leave Jackson, arrived at the residence armed with a hammer. He attacked the woman who was his former girlfriend.

Then, as Booker later told investigators, she had her toddler in her arms and was trying to call 911 when Jackson “approached her and began striking her with the hammer in the face and head.”

She also said she let go of her daughter and attempted to run to a neighbor’s house. Jackson allegedly followed her and said, “I’m going to kill you.”

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived they found Booker lying on the ground of a nearby bar after fleeing, bleeding heavily from the back of the head. The second woman had large lacerations to her face and was covered in blood. She told investigators Jackson tried to kill her.

The third attack occurred on April 24.

According to the criminal complaint, Booker’s 13-year-old son woke up to find his mother and her vehicle gone.

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to a Villa Street residence on the report of suspicious circumstances.

There was blood on her bed, on the floor leading to the dining room and on the pajamas of the 2-year-old who was sharing a bed with their mother.

Doorbell video shows a male taking Booker from the residence at about 5:30 a.m. When Booker turns and looks back, according to the criminal complaint, he tells her to “go.”

During the investigation, Booker was found deceased in her car with a single gunshot to the head.

After a reported standoff, Jackson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and Racine Police Department in Chicago May 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.