RACINE — A Racine man accused of hiding a woman’s body after she died of a drug overdose in May was charged Friday with selling cocaine to an informant working with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit.

Hurdis H. Burns, 59, of the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with one count of felony manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, less than 1 gram — his second or subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint: Earlier this year, a confidential informant working with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit made a controlled buy of cocaine from Burns.

The informant allegedly drove to Burns’ address and paid $100 for multiple baggies containing a white chunky substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

May 10 overdose

Burns and Marco Verdiguel-Huarota, 53, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, were each charged with a felony count of hiding a corpse after Veronica M. Estes, 35, of Racine, was found dead of a reported drug overdose on May 10 in the 1000 block of North Memorial Drive.

A status conference for Burns regarding the hiding a corpse charge is set for Sept. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A preliminary hearing regarding the cocaine charge is set for Aug. 9.

As of Friday afternoon, Burns remained in custody, online records show.

