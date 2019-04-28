MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kansasville man is accused of fleeing the police and intentionally ramming a Mount Pleasant Police car during the pursuit.
According to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police Department, Aaron M. Kimberly, 41, is accused of fleeing police even after all four of his vehicle's tires were spiked and intentionally ramming a MPPD squad car that was trying to stop him.
At around 9:31 p.m. on Saturday, MPPD was notified that a Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy was pursing a vehicle going northbound on Highway 32 and was approached Highway KR. MPPD officers deployed drop sticks at KR and 32, spiking two of the vehicle's four tires. The vehicle continued northbound at 20 to 30 mph.
Additional drop sticks were deployed at 32 and Highway 11 which struck the remaining tires. According to the release the vehicle continued to flee, heading into the City of Racine and "with the higher population there was a greater chance that the vehicle may possibly crash into an innocent bystander."
MPPD officers collided with the suspect's vehicle at the curve in Highway 32 just north of 11, where, according to the report, there were no bystanders and no vehicles. The suspect's vehicle spun, then drove southbound in the northbound lane, and drove on the sidewalk for a period of time.
According to the release the vehicle then accelerated and intentionally rammed an MPPD squad car near Highway 32 and Highway 11. The vehicle continued westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 11. MPPD then rammed the vehicle to pin it and prevent it from continuing
MPPD turned the driver, Kimberly, over to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. No officers were injured.
