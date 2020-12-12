Man accused of fleeing police multiple times on motorcycle, reached speeds of nearly 100 mph

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of fleeing multiple police stops on a motorcycle Wednesday, allegedly speeding away at around 100 miles per hour.
Robert Jameel Chambliss, 21, of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer as well as one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a motorcycle traveling back and forth on Douglas Avenue and High Street at high speeds and performing wheelies. The driver was identified as Chambliss and the officer tried to make a traffic stop. Chambliss looked back and sped away at speeds around 80-90 mph, according to police.
At 4:03 p.m., an officer saw Chambliss traveling on Hamilton Street and tried to pull him over. Chambliss sped southbound on North Memorial Drive at around 100 mph.
At 4:12 p.m., Chambliss arrived at a house at the 1100 block of Fairchild Street and told the resident he was running from the police. Officers arrived and arrested him. When he was put in the squad car, he kicked the window and caused a large crack.
Chambliss was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert Jameel Chambliss
Robert Jameel Chambliss, 1900 block of Prospect Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property.
Keith E Lee
Keith E Lee, 33300 block of Fairview Court, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.