Man accused of fleeing police multiple times on motorcycle, reached speeds of nearly 100 mph

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of fleeing multiple police stops on a motorcycle Wednesday, allegedly speeding away at around 100 miles per hour.

Robert Jameel Chambliss, 21, of the 1900 block of Prospect Street, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer as well as one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a motorcycle traveling back and forth on Douglas Avenue and High Street at high speeds and performing wheelies. The driver was identified as Chambliss and the officer tried to make a traffic stop. Chambliss looked back and sped away at speeds around 80-90 mph, according to police.

At 4:03 p.m., an officer saw Chambliss traveling on Hamilton Street and tried to pull him over. Chambliss sped southbound on North Memorial Drive at around 100 mph.

At 4:12 p.m., Chambliss arrived at a house at the 1100 block of Fairchild Street and told the resident he was running from the police. Officers arrived and arrested him. When he was put in the squad car, he kicked the window and caused a large crack.