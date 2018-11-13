RACINE — A 31-year-old Racine man is facing a felony charge after reportedly leading city and county police in a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning.
Gustavo Villaruel-Munoz, of the 1600 block of Murray Avenue, was charged Monday with a single count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine police officer was on patrol at about 10:50 a.m. Sunday in an unmarked squad when he observed a Nissan stopped in a traffic lane in the 1800 block of Franklin Street.
As the officer approached the Nissan, it began to drive northbound at a slow rate of speed, approximately 5 mph. The officer observed the Nissan's driver, later identified as Villaruel-Munoz, looking in his mirrors toward the officer and apparently smiling. The officer then observed Villaruel-Munoz reaching into various parts of the car.
From the passenger side of the car Villaruel-Munoz produced a yellow, gallon-size antifreeze container, some of the contents of which Villaruel-Munoz poured onto the street as he drove.
The vehicle then turned onto 16th Street and the speed of the Nissan increased to the speed limit of 30 mph as the driver poured what appeared to be coffee from a cup onto the street.
Villaruel-Munoz turned onto South Memorial Drive and quickly accelerated. At the intersection of South Memorial and DeKoven Avenue, the officer reported that the Nissan drove through a red light, narrowly missing a crash with another vehicle. At that point the officer activated the siren and emergency lights on his patrol car but Villaruel-Munoz accelerated and sped away.
In the stretch of South Memorial Drive south of 21st Street, the officer reported that the Nissan reached speeds of 70 mph. At the intersection of Durand Avenue and South Memorial, the Nissan again drove through a red light and headed east on Durand. At the intersection of Highway 32 and Durand, the Nissan again drove through a red traffic signal as it continued north onto Racine Street.
In the 1800 block of Racine Street, the Nissan pulled over and the officer exited his car to approach the driver. But once the officer was outside, Villaruel-Munoz sped away.
At about the same time, a southbound sheriff's squad was approaching with its lights activated.
The Nissan turned south on to Murray Avenue, where it pulled over for a final time after a 2.5-mile pursuit. As the police officer and deputy approached the vehicle, Villaruel-Munoz exited and laid face down on the pavement where he was taken into custody.
Police learned that Villaruel-Munoz did not have a valid driver's license and when questioned as to why he fled, Villaruel-Munoz said he did not stop because he was concerned what would happen to his family.
According to court records, Villaruel-Munoz has two previous convictions for operating without a license in 2012 and 2013. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing on Nov. 28 for his current charge.
