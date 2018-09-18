RACINE — A Racine man is facing charges after allegedly biting a 3-year-old girl in the face and beating her mother.
Timothy H. Monroe, 19, of the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, is charged with felony counts of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm, and false imprisonment, and misdemeanor battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 30, a Racine Police investigator responded to the 1600 block of Park Avenue regarding the possible abuse of a child. An officer suspected a 3-year-old girl had been bitten in the face by an adult, due to bruising on the child’s chin.
The girl’s father said he had arrived at his mother’s house and saw the bruise on his daughter’s face. His 4-year-old son, the girl’s older brother, told him that Monroe, their mother’s boyfriend, bit the girl because she wet the bed.
The children’s father said that his 3-year-old daughter had gotten a black eye previously, which was reported to police, but no charges were ever filed against Monroe.
The girl’s brother said Monroe and his mother live together, and Monroe has been hitting his mother “forever.” He also said he had been hit by Monroe.
He said his sister was sleeping. When Monroe discovered she wet the bed, he got angry and threw her off the bed, causing her to hit her head. Monroe told the boy if he didn’t tell anyone, he would get a PlayStation game.
Police spoke with the girl’s mother, who had a black eye. She said she noticed the bite mark on her daughter’s chin on Aug. 28 and confronted Monroe about it, but he denied knowing about it.
When asked about her own black eye, she admitted she and Monroe had gotten into an argument. She said he hit her, dragged her across the floor and held her against her will for more than an hour after she called him to find out when he was coming home.
She said she had been assaulted by Monroe multiple times in the past.
Police spoke with Monroe on the phone on Sept. 15. Monroe reportedly said he was “a coward for hitting her,” referencing the child’s mother, and said “I’m not going to lie to you, I bit her and threw her on the ground,” regarding the 3-year-old.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Monroe remained in custody on a $500 cash bond and a $5,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.