3000 Bates Street incident

Police responded in force to the 3000 block of Bate Street Sunday around 9:15 p.m. following a report of a shooting. A female was taken by Flight For Life after she was shot. She was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING

RACINE — David Cunningham, a 28-year-old Racine man with a felony conviction on his record, has been arrested for Sunday's shooting of a 34-year-old woman on Bate Street, police said Tuesday afternoon. 

Cunningham has a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery from 2011, and thus it would be illegal for him to have possessed a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct in 2013.

Cunningham's 2011 conviction, for pointing a gun at the father of his girlfriend when Cunningham was 20 years old, led to a three-year probation sentence, according to a September 2011 Journal Times article.

At that sentencing, the victim told the judge that imprisonment wouldn't help Cunningham: "He's a good kid. I've known him since he was this high," the father said, acknowledging that Cunningham needed mental health treatment. "When he did have the medication, he's a sweet kid."

Police said that the victim still only had a "50-50" chance of survival as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Racine Police Department is recommending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No charges had been formally filed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

