RACINE — David Cunningham, a 28-year-old Racine man with a felony conviction on his record, has been arrested for Sunday's shooting of a 34-year-old woman on Bate Street, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Cunningham has a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery from 2011, and thus it would be illegal for him to have possessed a firearm. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct in 2013.
Cunningham's 2011 conviction, for pointing a gun at the father of his girlfriend when Cunningham was 20 years old, led to a three-year probation sentence, according to a September 2011 Journal Times article.
At that sentencing, the victim told the judge that imprisonment wouldn't help Cunningham: "He's a good kid. I've known him since he was this high," the father said, acknowledging that Cunningham needed mental health treatment. "When he did have the medication, he's a sweet kid."
Police said that the victim still only had a "50-50" chance of survival as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Racine Police Department is recommending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
No charges had been formally filed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C. Burton Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas C. Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Corey Coronado
Corey Coronado, 5300 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel C. Dusing
Daniel C. Dusing, 32800 block of Bayview Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kazon C. Grantz
Kazon C. Grantz, Franklin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric William Hafer
Eric William Hafer, 29900 block of Old Hwy A, Burlington, possession of a firearm by a felon, concealing stolen property (greater than $10,000).
Martell D. Harris
Martell D. Harris, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC.
Roberto B. Hernandez
Roberto B. Hernandez (a.k.a. Mario A. Mejia), 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy D. Parham
Timothy D. Parham, Chicago, Ill., possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs.
Andrew L. Cage
Andrew L. Cage, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, disorderly conduct.
Alexus C. McKinley
Alexus C. McKinley, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.
Ana L. Najera Trinidad
Ana L. Najera Trinidad, 2000 block of 61st Street, kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Terry Reed Jr.
Terry Reed Jr., 900 block of Walnut Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jose Israel Rocha
Jose Israel Rocha, 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy D. Tweedy
Jeremy D. Tweedy, Zion, Ill., possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharlene W. Tyson
Sharlene W. Tyson, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
"would be illegal for him to have possessed a firearm." Seems like Racine is good for at least once a week---at least that we know about. Maybe Tony Evers should rethink his campaign promise of releasing 50% of prison inmates.
