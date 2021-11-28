Man accused of assaulting woman multiple times, stealing cellphone and breaking door

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman multiple times, stealing a cellphone and breaking her back door.

Thomas L. Cotton Sr., 39, of the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of disorderly conduct, two felony counts of battery, felony counts of stalking and criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

An officer was sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Taylor Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 9 for a report of an unwanted party.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who said that she wanted Cotton removed from the residence. She said she returned home from a day out with friends and Cotton got in her face and demanded a cigarette from her.

She told him no and he yelled at her about being gone all day. He raised a fist and acted like he was going to hit her. She told him she just wanted him to leave.

On Oct. 6, an officer was sent to the same residence for an assault also just after 2 a.m. The officer spoke to a woman who said that Cotton assaulted both her and her mother and stole her mom's phone. She said that Cotton became aggressive and punched her in the face about eight times. Her mom tried to break up the fight, at which point Cotton grabbed both of their heads and slammed them into a door, yelling "I ain't scared of y'all," before leaving.

On Nov. 1 after 3:30 a.m., an officer was sent to the same residence for a report of Cotton kicking the door. The officer spoke to a woman who said the she was making food when she heard Cotton knocking on her door. She refused to open the door for him and so he began kicking it. The officer noticed the back door of the residence was broken.

After 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent back to the residence for another civil disturbance. The woman told the officer that she "just wanted him to leave," and eventually said that Cotton hit her in the head at a bar down the street. The officer noticed she had a swollen cheek.

The officer spoke to Cotton, who said that the woman hit him in the back of the head with a bottle, so he defended himself by punching her in the face. The officer also noticed there was a large bump on the back of his head. Cotton changed his story multiple times, though, saying he was drunk and fell and hit his head as well as that the officers hit him and caused the bump.

Cotton was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.