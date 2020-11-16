Man accused of assaulting victim and breaking their front tooth

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man, breaking the victim's front tooth.
Aaryn M. Vaughn, 25, of the 3600 block of Clairmont Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Republic Avenue for an assault. The officer could see lines of dried blood on the victim's hoodie, mouth and pants.
The victim said he was assaulted by Vaughn when he went to his house to get some personal items for work. Vaughn confronted him, punched him in the face and broke off part of his front tooth. The victim said there was nothing to provoke Vaughn and that he was punched "out of nowhere."
Vaughn said there had been issues between him and the victim and that the victim got in his face at the house; he couldn't control himself any longer and punched the victim in the face.
Vaughn was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jovahnte M Lewis
Jovahnte M Lewis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kenric A McGee
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater).
Lawrence Nelson II
Lawrence Nelson II, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Aaryn M Vaughn
Aaryn M Vaughn, 3600 block of Clairmont Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Leon A Carter Jr.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments).
Michael B Daniels
Michael B Daniels, 3000 block Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), sex offender registry violation.
Daniel Navarro
Daniel Navarro, 3400 block 5th Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Walter Blair
Walter Blair, 3700 block Douglas Avenue, Racine, stalking, violation of injunction (harassment), criminal damage to property.
Darius J Crayton
Darius J Crayton, Chicago, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by felon.
