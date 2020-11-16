 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of assaulting victim and breaking their front tooth
0 comments

Man accused of assaulting victim and breaking their front tooth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man, breaking the victim's front tooth.

Aaryn M. Vaughn, 25, of the 3600 block of Clairmont Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Republic Avenue for an assault. The officer could see lines of dried blood on the victim's hoodie, mouth and pants.

Aaryn Vaughn

Vaughn

The victim said he was assaulted by Vaughn when he went to his house to get some personal items for work. Vaughn confronted him, punched him in the face and broke off part of his front tooth. The victim said there was nothing to provoke Vaughn and that he was punched "out of nowhere."

Vaughn said there had been issues between him and the victim and that the victim got in his face at the house; he couldn't control himself any longer and punched the victim in the face. 

Vaughn was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News