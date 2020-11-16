Man accused of assaulting victim and breaking their front tooth

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man, breaking the victim's front tooth.

Aaryn M. Vaughn, 25, of the 3600 block of Clairmont Street, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Republic Avenue for an assault. The officer could see lines of dried blood on the victim's hoodie, mouth and pants.

The victim said he was assaulted by Vaughn when he went to his house to get some personal items for work. Vaughn confronted him, punched him in the face and broke off part of his front tooth. The victim said there was nothing to provoke Vaughn and that he was punched "out of nowhere."

Vaughn said there had been issues between him and the victim and that the victim got in his face at the house; he couldn't control himself any longer and punched the victim in the face.

Vaughn was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0