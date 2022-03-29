Man accused of assault in Racine three years ago arrested after alleged hit-and-run last month

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a man and causing two injuries in a hit-and-run.

Ricky M. Steil, 35, of the 2600 block of Iris Court, was charged with two felony counts of hit and run causing injury, felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

At 6:30 a.m. on June 8, 2019, officers were sent to the 4400 block of Meadow Drive for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man with blood on his head and sweatshirt. He had a laceration on his head that required four staples to close. The laceration was a result of being struck on the head with a tire iron.

The man said he lives at the residence with his ex-girlfriend and her parents.

During the evening of June 7, his ex-girlfriend was video-calling a man and complaining that he was not paying rent to her dad. The man later sent a message saying that he needed to be out of the home by tomorrow, and he and Steil would come over.

On 6:15 a.m. the following day, the man said he was in the living room when another man and Steil entered and began to punch and kick him.

Steil put him in a headlock and he struggled to breathe. He was able to break free but was attacked again.

Steil put the man in a second headlock as the other man grabbed a tire iron and hit him in the head twice.

The two left the residence when a woman came in and shouted "What the (expletive) is going on!?"

A warrant for Steil's arrest was issued, but he didn't make his initial appearance until Tuesday.

Second incident

At 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 19, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road for a two-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, the officer saw two vehicles with substantial damage. One of the drivers said she was having severe chest, arm and back pain from the accident. She said that she was approaching Four Mile Road when a vehicle disregarded her right of way and collided with her. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

In making contact with the other vehicle, the driver's seat was empty and the passenger had to be extricated from her seat. She said that Steil was the driver and that he ran away because he had outstanding warrants. She was also transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Steil was given $3,500 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0