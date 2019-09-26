RACINE — A Racine man accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Deshaun Honeycutt in 2018 is alleging he shot Honeycutt in self-defense.
The lawyers of 22-year-old Francisco F. Ortiz said in court Wednesday that they plan to file a motion claiming Ortiz was defending himself on the night of June 25, 2018.
That is the night Honeycutt was discovered shot in the driver’s seat of a crashed Jeep after a series of gunshot incidents in the 1300 block of Blake Avenue near Ortiz’s home. Honeycutt died, and his autopsy determined that his cause of death was a gunshot to the back which hit his vital organs.
Inside the Jeep, officers found a handgun and at least six bullet holes, including one through the rear hatch. They also discovered .40-caliber casings, a live .40-caliber round and marijuana in the area.
Surveillance video
During the course of the investigation, Ortiz was developed as a suspect after surveillance footage surfaced of an interaction between him and Honeycutt at a Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Ortiz’s passenger said that he and Ortiz were at the gas station talking to girls when the Jeep, allegedly driven by Honeycutt, pulled in to the gas station, almost striking one of the girls.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Honeycutt enter the station and make a gesture at the Camry driven by Ortiz. Later, the Jeep follows the Camry out of the parking lot. Ortiz’s passenger said the Jeep followed them from the station onto Blake Avenue and stopped in the street near the Camry when they exited.
When entering Ortiz’s house, the passenger said, he heard gunshots, turned back and saw Ortiz shoot about six times and the Jeep drive away. The passenger started to walk home when Ortiz pulled up next to him and told him he would give him a ride home.
The witness said Ortiz asked, “Why the dude make me do that?” The witness did not see a person in the Jeep with a gun, but said Ortiz said he saw the driver with a gun at the gas station.
Results of search
Later, a search of Ortiz’s bedroom turned up: a magazine for a .40-caliber Glock handgun with markings matching the magazine recovered from his brother’s Glock; an empty black nylon holster; two live 7.62-caliber bullets; an empty box for a .40-caliber, 50-drum magazine; a sawed-off shotgun; and an empty box of Browning .40-caliber ammunition.
The investigator noted that the ammunition box appeared to be the box for the silver/gray-colored .40-caliber ammunition and casings recovered as part of the investigation. A plastic bag with numerous multicolored, pill-like objects that appeared to be the illegal drug ecstasy also were reportedly found.
Ortiz is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, possession with the intent to distribute less than 3 grams of designer drugs and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle — all felonies.
The self-defense motion will be addressed on Oct. 21. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 14.
