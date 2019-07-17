Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland in June, is led into a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Ward waived his right to a preliminary hearing, setting up an arraignment for Aug. 7.
RACINE — The Milwaukee man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland last month during an armed robbery appeared in court Wednesday morning to waive his right to a preliminary hearing.
The man, Dalquavis Ward, 26, is next scheduled to be in court for an arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
More than two dozen Racine Police Department personnel, including Chief Art Howell, arrived well in advance of Ward’s scheduled 9 a.m. hearing. An eerie silence set upon the courtroom, with only occasional whispers heard before Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies escorted Ward into the chamber.
The entire hearing was less than five minutes, with Ward sitting stoically the entire time.
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop the alleged robbery. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle after Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward allegedly shot Hetland once before fleeing on foot.
