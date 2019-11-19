You are the owner of this article.
Man accepts plea deal in 2000 homicide of mother of three
JUANITA ZDROIK

Man accepts plea deal in 2000 homicide of mother of three

RACINE — One of the men charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Juanita Zdroik — a Milwaukee mother of three whose body was found in the Town of Raymond in February 2000 — accepted a plea deal in court on Monday.

Elias J. Burgos, 38, was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide charge, but as part of a plea deal, Burgos pleaded guilty to two felony counts of harboring and aiding a felon, two felony counts of attempted bribery of a witness and one felony count of intimidation of a witness with use or attempt force, online court records show. The homicide charge has now been thrown out. 

The Racine County District Attorney's Office recommended a sentence of 8 to 10 years in prison for Burgos' role in Zdroik's murder. 

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen is scheduled to determine the amount of time Burgos will spend behind bars during a hearing on Feb. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

The other man charged in the case, 42-year-old Miguel A. Cruz, of Tampa, Fla., is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. A five-day trial is set to begin on Jan. 13 in Cruz's case. 

If convicted on the Zdroik homicide charge, Cruz faces life in prison.

Cold case breaks

According to the criminal complaint, Zdroik was found dead in the 6600 block of Highway K with a gunshot wound to her head in February 2000. Her death was connected to a double homicide in Milwaukee.

The criminal complaint lays out a series of events, described by a witness, starting at a Milwaukee drug house, during which Zdroik was hysterically crying after seeing the other two victims killed. After that, Cruz and Burgos allegedly said, “We are going to take the lady (Zdroik) to Chicago and give her money and a new car.”

Cruz, Burgos, the witness and Zdroik allegedly set her car on fire and started driving south on Interstate 94 in a van with Zdroik in the front passenger’s seat. They turned off on a road, evidently Highway K, and stopped after a few minutes. The complaint states that Cruz tried to pull Zdroik out of the van while she tried to resist and hang onto it, then shot her in the head with the same gun that had been used on the two male victims.

Burgos then allegedly ran over Zdroik’s body twice to make sure she was dead.

The break in the case came in January 2017, after investigators received more information about the Milwaukee double homicide on Feb. 7, 2000. Blood from one of the victims in the Milwaukee case was reportedly found on Zdroik’s pants.

A Milwaukee Police Department officer told Racine County investigators that a witness in the Milwaukee case provided information about Zdroik’s death.

 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

