Man accepts plea deal in 2000 homicide of mother of three

According to the criminal complaint, Zdroik was found dead in the 6600 block of Highway K with a gunshot wound to her head in February 2000. Her death was connected to a double homicide in Milwaukee.

The criminal complaint lays out a series of events, described by a witness, starting at a Milwaukee drug house, during which Zdroik was hysterically crying after seeing the other two victims killed. After that, Cruz and Burgos allegedly said, “We are going to take the lady (Zdroik) to Chicago and give her money and a new car.”

Cruz, Burgos, the witness and Zdroik allegedly set her car on fire and started driving south on Interstate 94 in a van with Zdroik in the front passenger’s seat. They turned off on a road, evidently Highway K, and stopped after a few minutes. The complaint states that Cruz tried to pull Zdroik out of the van while she tried to resist and hang onto it, then shot her in the head with the same gun that had been used on the two male victims.

Burgos then allegedly ran over Zdroik’s body twice to make sure she was dead.

The break in the case came in January 2017, after investigators received more information about the Milwaukee double homicide on Feb. 7, 2000. Blood from one of the victims in the Milwaukee case was reportedly found on Zdroik’s pants.