Man accepts plea deal in fatal 2018 shooting after jury finds his cousin guilty
Man accepts plea deal in fatal 2018 shooting after jury finds his cousin guilty

RACINE — One of the two cousins charged in the fatal 2018 shooting of 40-year-old Tremayne Brown accepted a plea deal in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Michael R. Lyons Jr., 36, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection to Brown's death.  

Michael R. Lyons Jr.

Lyons

A jury trial was originally set to begin Tuesday, but instead, Lyons pleaded no contest to reduced charges of felony substantial battery, intended bodily harm and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, online court records show.

Prosecutors are recommending 3½ years initial incarceration and two years extended supervision for the substantial battery charge, and 18 months initial incarceration and six months extended supervision for the resisting or obstructing an officer charge, standing silent on whether the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently. 

The charges stem from a March 18, 2018, shooting near Taylor and Arlington avenues. When Racine Police arrived, they found a crashed Dodge minivan in a front yard in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. Inside, Brown, of Racine, was found fatally shot in the arm, hand and abdomen.

During the investigation, nearby surveillance footage showed two men standing at the intersection. Through witnesses accounts, the men were identified as Lyons and his cousin, Cedric A. Gray.

Brown and Lyons had been in a fight earlier in the day, and Brown allegedly hit Lyons over the head with a bottle, according to the criminal complaint. 

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled on Jan. 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Jury finds Gray guilty

Earlier this month, a jury found Lyons' cousin, 34-year-old Gray of Racine, guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cedric A. Gray

Gray

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

