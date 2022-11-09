Man, 52, meets women on dating apps and financially victimizes, RPD warns

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is cautioning Racine County women about a man who has met women on dating apps and victimized them, resulting in financial loss.

The RPD is seeking the public's help in locating him. The subject has been identified as Timothy L. Olson, 52.

Olson is approximately 6'3" and weighs around 250 pounds. Olson has a warrant for five counts of felony personal ID theft-financial gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The Racine Police Department is looking to speak to Olson regarding a similar incident out of its jurisdiction. Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

People lost a record $547 million to romance scams in 2021, the Federal Trade Commission reported. That’s up about 80% from the reports the FTC received in 2020.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, those considering using an online dating site or app should research any warnings about the service before signing up for an account.

If you are contacted by an online suitor, take it slowly. Ask questions and look for inconsistent answers. Also, check the person’s photo using the “search by image” option in a search engine — if the same picture shows up with a different name, that's a red flag.

It is possible that you are being targeted for a romance scam if your online love interest:

Claims to be from the United States but is currently "traveling," "deployed with the military," or "working overseas."

Professes love for you almost instantly.

Asks you to leave the dating site and communicate by email or instant messages.

Requests that you send personal information including Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers.

Asks you to cash checks for him/her.

Makes excuses for not meeting in person, such as last-minute financial, medical, or family emergencies.

Asks you to send money by wire transfer. Never wire money to someone you do not know or have not met in person.

If you have been victimized or if you have any additional information about this incident, the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit is interested in speaking. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.