Man, 19, allegedly ignored passengers' pleas to stop speeding away from police; car caught fire after crash
Man, 19, allegedly ignored passengers' pleas to stop speeding away from police; car caught fire after crash

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a fire hydrant and went into a ditch after reaching speeds of nearly 100 mph during a police chase that started in Caledonia.

Jakeem Lamar Cole, 19, of the 1200 block of Superior Street, was charged with four felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer saw a car exceeding the speed limit near the area of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road in Wind Point. She activated her lights and siren to conduct a stop, but the car began to accelerate and failed to slow down for a stop sign. The car allegedly reached a speed of nearly 100 mph in the pursuit.

Jakeem Cole

Cole

The car then lost control at the sharp curve where Lighthouse Drive turns into Four Mile Road. It struck a fire hydrant and went into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Cole, began to run from the car. Four other occupants exited the car, which had started on fire. One of the occupants was covered in blood and could not move his jaw to speak.

Another person reportedly said that everyone in the car tried to get Cole to stop but he refused.

Cole was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

