Male shot in leg on Yout Street

RACINE — A male was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night in Racine.
The call came in around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Yout Street near Erie Street, according to Racine Police.
Two suspects with guns were taken into custody, according to police. It did not appear to be connected to any protests. As of 11:50 p.m. there has been no reports of protest related violence in Racine.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jereme D Toney
Jereme D Toney, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Ramon Ashly Williams
Ramon (aka Nonar Wilson) Ashly Williams, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation.
Kirdrell M Wright
Kirdrell M Wright, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Bryant N Doll
Bryant N Doll, 8000 block of Ford Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rory E Griffiths
Rory E Griffiths, 7700 block of Botting Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Viviana Avila
Viviana Avila, McHenry, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (4th offense, alcohol fine enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Shawn M Breier
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn M Breier, 300 block of Settlement Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance.
Aymie M Cicero
Aymie M Cicero, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Kenosha, felony personal identity theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer
