Male shot in leg on Yout Street

RACINE — A male was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital on Tuesday night in Racine. 

The call came in around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Yout Street near Erie Street, according to Racine Police. 

Two suspects with guns were taken into custody, according to police. It did not appear to be connected to any protests. As of 11:50 p.m. there has been no reports of protest related violence in Racine. 

