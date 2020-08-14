You are the owner of this article.
Male reported shot in chest at Victory Avenue residence, assailant reportedly flees
Racine

Victory Avenue shooting reported

Police interview residents Friday afternoon at the scene of a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Victory Avenue, near Arthur and Connolly avenues. According to police radio reports, a male was shot in the chest and a potential suspect fled on foot. Additional information from the incident, which was reported just after 3 p.m., was not readily available as of Press time Friday. Check Journaltimes.com for updates.

 Eric Johnson

RACINE — A man was reported shot Friday afternoon at a residence on Victory Avenue Just south of Arthur Avenue and west of Connolly Avenue.

Police and paramedics were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. for a report of a male shot in the chest. According to police radio reports, a suspect fled the scene on foot.

No formation was readily available Friday on the victim's condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additional information from this incident will be posted as it becomes available.

