Male reported shot in chest at Victory Avenue residence, assailant reportedly flees

RACINE — A man was reported shot Friday afternoon at a residence on Victory Avenue Just south of Arthur Avenue and west of Connolly Avenue.
Police and paramedics were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. for a report of a male shot in the chest. According to police radio reports, a suspect fled the scene on foot.
No formation was readily available Friday on the victim's condition or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Additional information from this incident will be posted as it becomes available.
