Male child suspect in alleged attempted homicide of female child, RPD reports

RACINE — A female child was allegedly shot Sunday in an attempted homicide, the Racine Police Department said.

According to a news release from the RPD, officers were sent to the area of 21st Street and South Memorial Drive on Sunday at approximately 11:42 a.m. regarding a child who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located the child, who had reportedly been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital and then airlifted to Milwaukee. The child is in serious condition. A suspect, a male child, was taken into custody.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time, the RPD said. The RPD did not release names or ages of those involved.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

