Major Crime Unit investigating death on Douglas Avenue

RACINE – The Racine Police Department’s Major Crime Unit was on scene at a house on Douglas Avenue on Tuesday night.
Police would not provide any substantial information, other than confirming there was a death involved and the call came in around 9 p.m.
Police could be seen walking into a house at 3533 Douglas Avenue, at the corner of Douglas and Harmony Drive on Tuesday night. No additional information was immediately available.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.