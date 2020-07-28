Major Crime Unit investigating death on Douglas Avenue
Major Crime Unit investigating death on Douglas Avenue

RACINE – The Racine Police Department’s Major Crime Unit was on scene at a house on Douglas Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police would not provide any substantial information, other than confirming there was a death involved and the call came in around 9 p.m. 

Police could be seen walking into a house at 3533 Douglas Avenue, at the corner of Douglas and Harmony Drive on Tuesday night. No additional information was immediately available.

