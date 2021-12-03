Major crash reported on Highway 20 west of Interstate 94

YORKVILLE — A "major crash" was reported on Highway 20 west of Interstate 94 just after noon Friday.

A disruption to traffic is expected for several hours. Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said that traffic in both directions will be diverted south to Plank Road.

Luell said the Sheriff's Office is still determining the cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries.

Photos from the scene posted to social media appear to show at least two vehicles involved in the crash ending up in ditches along the road.

