RACINE — Racine police have named the restaurants whose delivery drivers were the recent victims in a string of armed robberies.
The first incident occurred at 8:08 p.m. Dec. 18 on Riverside Drive. A delivery driver from Rong Hua, 1530 Washington Ave., was robbed at gunpoint.
Another robbery took place on Wednesday, Dec. 26, on McKinley Avenue. A delivery driver from Zak's Fish and Chicken, 1536 Marquette St., was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect, who had a gun, reportedly told the victim to get on the ground.
On Friday, a delivery driver from Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St., was robbed in the 200 block of Frank Avenue. Police said the driver was punched. Once on the ground, the suspect hit the driver in the head with a handgun.
The last incident occurred on Monday, when a delivery driver from Main Moon, 3900 Washington Ave., was robbed in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue. The delivery driver was in the car and opened the window to make the delivery. The armed suspect punched the victim.
In all of the incidents, the driver's food and money was taken.
Delivery driver killed
This is not the first time that delivery drivers have been targeted in the City of Racine.
On March 25, 2016, 37-year-old James Norris was shot and killed while making a delivery in the 3900 block of Green Street. Norris worked for Super Steaks and Lemonade, a restaurant located at 1601 Taylor Ave.
Police urge caution
On Monday, police took to Facebook and issued a statement to restaurant staff, urging them to take caution after the robberies.
“During hours of darkness, restaurants should consider policies that require credit or debit card payment in advance,” the statement read. “Drivers should avoid deliveries to homes that appear vacant or properties that have inadequate exterior lighting.”
Police also suggest that restaurants “verify the legitimacy of orders placed through using the call-back system.”
“Drivers should carry limited cash and drivers should have access to cellphones to call for emergency assistance if needed,” police stated. “Suspicious circumstances, or suspected delivery driver setups, should be immediately reported via 911.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.