Madison man charged with assault in connection to fatal Douglas Avenue shooting

Madison man charged with assault in connection to fatal Douglas Avenue shooting

RACINE — A Madison man has been charged with assault in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 8 on Douglas Avenue.

Alontay M. Webb, 23, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 8, officers responded to Outback Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave., in connection to a shooting. An officer advises that during the course of the investigation her interviewed numerous witness. The victim stated he and his brother confronted four people in the parking lot. He stated that during this confrontation, he was struck in the face by Webb. 

Alontay Webb

Webb

A fight then ensued where the victim reportedly tried to fight everyone back and was again struck by someone with Webb which caused him to fall to the ground. The victim stated Webb and the people with him were around his brother's car and that he believed Webb reached into the car through an open window prior to the fight.

A status conference for Webb is set for Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday morning.

Guillermo “Choop” Martinez III, 23, was fatally shot in the incident outside Outbreak Billiards. Edward Sanders Jr., 31, of Racine has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Martinez's death.

