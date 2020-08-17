Madison man charged with assault in connection to fatal Douglas Avenue shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Madison man has been charged with assault in connection with a fatal shooting on Aug. 8 on Douglas Avenue.

Alontay M. Webb, 23, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 8, officers responded to Outback Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave., in connection to a shooting. An officer advises that during the course of the investigation her interviewed numerous witness. The victim stated he and his brother confronted four people in the parking lot. He stated that during this confrontation, he was struck in the face by Webb.

A fight then ensued where the victim reportedly tried to fight everyone back and was again struck by someone with Webb which caused him to fall to the ground. The victim stated Webb and the people with him were around his brother's car and that he believed Webb reached into the car through an open window prior to the fight.

A status conference for Webb is set for Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Monday morning.