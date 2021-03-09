Madison man allegedly had cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth in car

RACINE — A Madison man allegedly had cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth in his car when detained by law enforcement officers.
Stacey A. Neal, 40, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, THC, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possess/illegally obtained prescription.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a car that was stopped in the middle of the road at the end of the exit ramp from I-94 to Highway G. A gun was found in the driver’s side door pocket and the driver, Neal, admitted he didn’t have a permit.
A search of the car found the following items:
- A pistol with 10 rounds and a pistol with six rounds
- A marijuana joint and THC gummy weighing a combined 4.7 grams
- Four syringes and a “cooking spoon” with residue
- Two boxes of ammunition
- Two packages of Narcan film and sublingual tablets
- Two “snot straws”
- A heroin kit with cotton swabs and two tourniquets
- A bag containing 0.4 grams of heroin
- Two bags containing 0.6 grams of meth
- A bag containing 0.5 grams of cocaine
- A bag with 1.5 pills of Xanax
Neal was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor theft.
Stacey A Neal
Stacey A Neal, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Montreal D Robinson
Montreal D Robinson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott R Groleau
Scott R Groleau, Cudahy, Wisconsin, first degree reckless homicide, obstructing an officer.