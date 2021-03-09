Madison man allegedly had cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth in car

Stacey A. Neal, 40, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, THC, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possess/illegally obtained prescription.

On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a car that was stopped in the middle of the road at the end of the exit ramp from I-94 to Highway G. A gun was found in the driver’s side door pocket and the driver, Neal, admitted he didn’t have a permit.