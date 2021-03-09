 Skip to main content
Madison man allegedly had cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth in car
RACINE — A Madison man allegedly had cocaine, heroin, marijuana and meth in his car when detained by law enforcement officers.

Stacey A. Neal, 40, was charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, THC, drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possess/illegally obtained prescription.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a car that was stopped in the middle of the road at the end of the exit ramp from I-94 to Highway G. A gun was found in the driver’s side door pocket and the driver, Neal, admitted he didn’t have a permit.

Stacey Neal

A search of the car found the following items:

  • A pistol with 10 rounds and a pistol with six rounds
  • A marijuana joint and THC gummy weighing a combined 4.7 grams
  • Four syringes and a “cooking spoon” with residue
  • Two boxes of ammunition
  • Two packages of Narcan film and sublingual tablets
  • Two “snot straws”
  • A heroin kit with cotton swabs and two tourniquets
  • A bag containing 0.4 grams of heroin
  • Two bags containing 0.6 grams of meth
  • A bag containing 0.5 grams of cocaine
  • A bag with 1.5 pills of Xanax

Neal was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

