Luedtke Avenue house fire ignited by heating rubbing alcohol to melt ice on car

RACINE — A Sunday morning house fire was the result of an occupant using the stove to heat rubbing alcohol to melt ice on a car, the Racine Fire Department said in a new release.

The fire started at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 300 block of Luedtke Avenue.

The fire was out by the time the RFD Battalion 1 arrived. Firefighters observed occupants of the house on the front porch, trying to extinguish items from inside the home that were on fire.

Engine 2 arrived to investigate and found the blaze inside the home was extinguished. Firefighters also noticed a bottle of rubbing alcohol on the kitchen stove, according to the Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A resident of the house said she was heating rubbing alcohol on the stove to melt ice on her car.

When she noticed the fire, she tried to take the burning pan from the stove outside. She then tripped, spilling the burning contents on the area rug and floor in the living and dining rooms.

One injury was reported; the patient was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. There are no further details on the patient at this time.