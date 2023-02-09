RACINE — The teen charged with the shooting a Case High School student was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Tyrese G. Love, 19, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A status hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 6.

Case History

The Mount Pleasant Police Department was dispatched at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28, 2022, to the parking lot of the Delta Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave., after a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found Zysean Golden, then 16, with a gunshot to the abdomen. A second person — identified only as JMD, then 17 — was not hurt in the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, three Case students who were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting told investigators that Golden and JMD “crossed paths with Love and three others.”

The students reportedly said that Golden and JMD began “verbally sparring with Love” and another person and that “Love then pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his waistband, pointed in the direction of (Golden) and JMD, and began firing.”

Investigators collected four shell casings from the scene.

JMD and the three people with Love all ran to Case High School, according to the complaint, and Love allegedly ran from the scene and then rode away on a bike as law enforcement and rescue began arriving.

Love was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, and extradited to Racine County.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the FBI Gang Task Force, the United States Marshals Office and the Chicago Police Department.

Love remains in custody at the Racine County Jail with bail of $250,000.

