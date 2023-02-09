The students reportedly said that Golden and JMD began “verbally sparring with Love” and another person and that “Love then pulled a semi-automatic handgun out of his waistband, pointed in the direction of (Golden) and JMD, and began firing.”
Investigators collected four shell casings from the scene.
JMD and the three people with Love all ran to Case High School, according to the complaint, and Love allegedly ran from the scene and then rode away on a bike as law enforcement and rescue began arriving.
Love was arrested in Cook County, Illinois, and extradited to Racine County.
The arrest was made with the assistance of the FBI Gang Task Force, the United States Marshals Office and the Chicago Police Department.
Love remains in custody at the Racine County Jail with bail of $250,000.
